'They should never be released - they are evil': Sister of murdered Quyen Ngoc Nguyen reveals family's heartache

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen's murderers are "evil" and should never be released from jail, her heartbroken sister has said.

Quynh Ngoc Nguyen revealed the nightmare she and her family have lived ever since her sister Quyen was murdered by Stephen Unwin and William McFall, both convicted killers who were out on parole.

Quyen Ngoc Nguyen

Quyen, 28, was tortured by the pair and also raped by Unwin before her badly burned body was later found inside a car that had been set alight on a dirt track in Shiney Row.



Unwin, 40, of St. Oswald's Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 51, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, who met while serving time at HMP Swaleside in Kent for previous, separate murders, blamed each other for Quyen's death.



But after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, jurors took just four hours to find both men guilty of murder. Unwin was also found guilty of Quyen’s rape whereas McFall was cleared of

that charge.

Speaking after the case, with the help of a translator, Quyen’s sister, Quynh Ngoc Nguyen, said: "My sister is very kind and honest. Her friends even told her [she was] too naive. Her friends kept telling her a lot of jokes, but she still believed everything that her friends tell her. That is the most lovely characteristic of Quyen that I can remember.

"Her friends and even the clients of the Glitter Nail Salon where she used to work are still sending sending flowers because they miss her so much.

Quynh Ngoc Nguyen

"My family and myself feel empty and we feel very sorry for the incident.

"Her life was very simple. In the morning we would go to work then in the afternoon we would go home and cook for our families, for our children. We would play with them as a small family and we would go to sleep together as a family.

"Her life was so simple I can’t imagine that anything terrible could happen to her.

"I thought that a life working in any country like the UK would be wonderful for anyone."

William McFall and Stephen Unwin

Speaking about the impact Quyen's death had on her children, Quynh added: "Their life has changed dramatically. My sister and I and our children used to live in a very happy family. Since my sister passed away David, my sister’s child, has to move to another area of the country to live with his father."

Quynh said how both she and her children miss David and described how her daughter drew a picture of her and David holding hands with Quyen - who was also known as Anna - which she wanted to send to David.

Convicted killers face life sentences for horrific murder

Reflecting on how Quyen's murder had affected their parents, Quynh added: "I didn’t dare to call my parents, My parents received information from my friends and at first they just told my parents that Anna/Quyen just had an accident and was staying in the hospital. After they just told my parents that Anna was getting worse - nobody dared to say that Anna had actually passed away.

"It was not until the news broke that my parents got the information.”

"The pain that my parents had to experience is beyond anybody’s imagination. You are probably also parents - you can imagine how painful it is to lose your children.

"It is very difficult to give your children a life like this and suddenly then everything is lost."

Quynh had sat in court throughout the trial, listening to the harrowing evidence.

She added: "I was not brave at all but I did my best.

"It took all the courage that I had to know exactly what happened to my sister.

"Sometimes when I hear the stories from those to defendants I was very resentful and I can’t control myself.

"They made up a story and I can’t imagine how they can do things like that. They just make up a story in order to get away from the crime that they have made and alleviate the sentence.

"I just want to know what kind of people in humankind can do anything like that. It was very brutal to do anything like that to my sister.

"I can imagine that when my sister first met them she thought that the two defendants were kind [people] as well. She is very naive.

"I can imagine her smile when he entered the house. She would be very friendly to Mr Unwin and I cannot imagine any person could do anything like that to such a nice girl."

The fact both had Unwin and McFall had murdered before and had been released from jail only added to the family's agony.

Quynh added: "I don’t want to blame anyone but it seems that the Government is too kind to those persons because what they have done is too terrible. My sister has passed away and nothing can change that.

"No matter how much these two persons can pay nothing can bring back my sister’s life.

"I believe that if these two persons were released in the future then definitely there will be some innocent people harmed and I am pretty sure about that. It could be anyone.

"I think that they should never be released. They are evil.

"We can be kind with anyone in the humankind but you can’t be kind to the evils."

Even now, Quynh says she cannot bear to think of how shocking her sister's final moments must have been.

She said: "I cannot imagine about that.

"There are 12 members of the jury and each of them have their own opinion about this incident, but in my opinion it is unacceptable. Their behaviours are unacceptable to me.

"I wish every single day that Anna could have a better life. A better afterlife."