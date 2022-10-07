These eight Sunderland smokers were ordered to pay more than £4,000 for discarded cigarette ends

The prosecutions were brought by Sunderland City Council and the fines imposed at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, October 5.

In each case, the defendants had been spotted by council neighbourhood enforcement officers dropping a cigarette and then walking away.

All eight were issued with Fixed Penalty Notices for £150, but failed to pay despite several reminder letters.

Stacy Taylor, of Drury Lane, Hendon, pleaded guilty to littering and was ordered to pay a £60 fine, a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235 – a total of £329.

Michelle Hardy, of Pitcairn Road, pleaded guilty to littering and was fined £68, with a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £235 – £337 altogether.

Michael Sanders of Front Street, Hetton, admitted littering and was fined £150, with a £34 victim surcharge and costs of £235 – £429 in total.

Liam Graham-Smith of Alexander Court, failed to attend but was convicted in absence and fined £90, with a victim surcharge of £34 and of £235 – a total £359.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Stodard, of Wentworth Terrace, and Victoria Fletcher, of Keighley Avenue, also failed to attend court and were found guilty. They were each fined £374, with a £37 victim surcharge and £235 costs – £646 altogether.

Kelly Pritchard, of Neville Court, Washington, was convicted in absence and fined £330, with a £34 victim surcharge and £235 costs – £599 total .

And Michael Green, of Banbury Avenue, who also failed to provide his details when requested, was fined £550 in absence, with £55 victim surcharge and £235 costs – a total of £840.

Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council and Cabinet Member for Environment, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "Anyone who fails to dispose of their cigarette ends or litter responsibly risks a fixed penalty notice of £150 and can be taken to court if they fail to pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad