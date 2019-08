Bike thefts in Sunderland

Using police data from January – May 2019, these are the areas that saw the most recent and highest frequency of bike thefts.

Sunderland parking areas are some of the most unsafe places to leave your bike in the city, with three thefts reported this year.

Though station bicycle racks are a common place to leave your bike, they may not be the safest. Sunderland station has seen two bike thefts since the start of this year.

There were two bike thefts also reported from Sunderland theatres during 2019 so far.

Sunderland nightclubs are another risky place to leave your bike, with two thefts reported during the period of January-May 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexandra Park is a residential area where a bike theft was reported in May 2019.

Another residential street, Corby Hall Drive saw a bike theft during May 2019.

A bike was also reported stolen from Sorley Street in May 2019.

One unlucky cyclist had their bike stolen from Thornhill Gardens in May 2019.