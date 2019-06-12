There were a total of 161 anti-social behaviour reports in Sunderland in April 2019

These are the 8 worst areas in Sunderland for anti-social behaviour in 2019

The latest crime figures for Sunderland have been made available by Northumbria Police, revealing the areas which have had the most reports of anti-social behaviour.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of anti-social behaviour offences in April 2019 - the latest crime statistics available. There were a total of 161 anti-social behaviour reports in Sunderland. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 10 reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Norfolk Road.

1. Norfolk Road

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour on or near West Sunniside.

2. West Sunniside

There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Burdon Road.

3. Burdon Road

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour on or near Alice Street.

4. Alice Street

