Crime

These are the 17 places in Sunderland with the highest reports of vehicle crime, criminal damage and arson - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.

By Helen Johnson
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:09

This data is based on the latest available information, and tracks reports of crime from April-July 2019. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

1. Ashbrooke area - 11

There were 11 reports of criminal damage and arson in the Ashbrooke area

2. Millfield area - 13

There were 13 reports of criminal damage and arson in the Millfield area

3. Vine Place area - 8

There were 8 reports of criminal damage and arson in the Vine Place area

4. Thornholme Road area - 9

There were 9 reports of criminal damage and arson in the Thornholme Road area

