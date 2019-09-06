These are the 17 places in Sunderland with the highest reports of vehicle crime, criminal damage and arson - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.
Friday, 06 September, 2019, 12:09
This data is based on the latest available information, and tracks reports of crime from April-July 2019. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.