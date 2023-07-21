News you can trust since 1873
Locations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during MayLocations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during May
Locations with most reports of anti-social behaviour across Sunderland during May

These are the 15 Sunderland streets with most antisocial offending, according to latest data

These are the Sunderland streets with the most reports of anti-social behaviour, public order offences and criminal damage or arson during May.

By Kevin Clark
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:52 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in May 2023.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

April's figures are available here.

1. There were ten incidents of anti-social behaviour, four of criminal damage or arson and two public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

2. There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour, and four public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

3. There were six incidents of criminal damage or arson, four public order offences and one of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

4. There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour, two public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

