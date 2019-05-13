'There was police tape up, blood on the street and a broken bottle' - residents of Sunderland street in shock after attack leaves man fighting for life

Residents in a Sunderland street have spoken of their shock after a man was left fighting for his life following an attack.

Police say shortly before 3am on Sunday they were told a man aged 43 had been injured after an assault in the Edward Burdis Street area of Southwick.

Police in Edward Burdis Street, Southwick, Sunderland, on Monday evening following an incident which left a man fighting for his life over the weekend.

Emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the victim was taken to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with this assault but has since been released on police bail.

Inquiries into the disturbance have been ongoing and now police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers have been seen this evening doing door-to-door inquiries in the area where the attack took place.

People living in the street have told the Echo what they saw.

"When I got up on Sunday at about 7am there was police tape up and a police car in the street," said a man aged 71 who did not want to be named.

"There was also a broken vodka bottle and some blood on the street too, which was washed off later.

"I didn't hear anything during the night and neither did my grandchildren who were staying over so I didn't expect it.

"To be honest it isn't a bad street usually. Not much happens compared to other areas around here."

Another man, aged 77, who also lives in Edward Burdis Street, said: "At first I thought my car might have been broken into but a police officer said it was nothing to do with anything like that and the area was a crime scene so I should stay inside.

"I saw the blood and the broken glass and then the forensic officers were here taking photos.

"I've heard since that there was an argument in the early hours between some people and that's when a man was attacked."

Anyone who can assist the police investigation is asked to call 101 quoting log 132 12/05/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information can also be reported online at www.northumbria.police.uk