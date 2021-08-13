All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:

Jodie Louise Denham, 33, of Toward Road, was given a year’s conditional discharge for theft.

James Craig, 29, of Sheraton Drive, Durham was fined £533 and banned from driving for 38 month for driving with excess alcohol and obstructing a police officer.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Joanne Mullen, 43, of Mary Street, was made subject to a year’s community order and banned from driving for 30 months for driving with excess alcohol.

Alexander James Reeves, 33, of Falmouth Road, Ford Estate, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for a year, for theft and failure to surrender to custody.

Christopher Andrew Hutcheon, 25, of Sunningdale, Durham, was fined £123 with three penalty points for speeding.

Nemesis Couriers Ltd, of Lime Avenue, Hougton, was convicted in absence of failing to provide information and fined £770.

Gavin Richings, 58, of High Barns, Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street, who was convicted in his absence of driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without a test certificate, was fined £220 with three penalty points.