Theft, speeding and drink driving – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court.
All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Jodie Louise Denham, 33, of Toward Road, was given a year’s conditional discharge for theft.
James Craig, 29, of Sheraton Drive, Durham was fined £533 and banned from driving for 38 month for driving with excess alcohol and obstructing a police officer.
Joanne Mullen, 43, of Mary Street, was made subject to a year’s community order and banned from driving for 30 months for driving with excess alcohol.
Alexander James Reeves, 33, of Falmouth Road, Ford Estate, was jailed for four weeks, suspended for a year, for theft and failure to surrender to custody.
Christopher Andrew Hutcheon, 25, of Sunningdale, Durham, was fined £123 with three penalty points for speeding.
Nemesis Couriers Ltd, of Lime Avenue, Hougton, was convicted in absence of failing to provide information and fined £770.
Gavin Richings, 58, of High Barns, Great Lumley, Chester-le-Street, who was convicted in his absence of driving without a valid licence and using a vehicle without a test certificate, was fined £220 with three penalty points.