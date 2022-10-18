The nine Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour reported in September

News you can trust since 1873
Here are the 12 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during August.

By Kevin Clark
3 minutes ago

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in September 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Derwent Street, Sunderland

There were 16 reports of anti-social behaviour, three of public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Suffolk Street

There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour, four of criminal damage and arson and one public order offence reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

4. Gladwyn Square, Grindon

There were ten incidents of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

