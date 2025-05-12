The most dangerous neighbourhoods in Sunderland revealed by data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 15:56 BST

Discover which Sunderland areas are deemed most dangerous based on recent crime data, highlighting the top 11 neighbourhoods.

These Sunderland neighbourhoods have the highest levels of crime according to data.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000.

We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In Sunderland Central, there were 389 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

1. Sunderland Central

In Sunderland Central, there were 389 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | National World

In the Hendon and Docks area there were 337 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

2. Hendon and Docks

In the Hendon and Docks area there were 337 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In Southwick, there were 181.8 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

3. Southwick

In Southwick, there were 181.8 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In Millfield, there were 325.2 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

4. Millfield

In Millfield, there were 325.2 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

