The most dangerous neighbourhoods in Sunderland revealed by data

These Sunderland neighbourhoods have the highest levels of crime according to data.
The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.
The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000.
We have listed the 11 neighbourhoods in Sunderland with the largest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.
