Assault, no insurance and excess alcohol – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court. All defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated:
Farhat Nisa Dunne, 48, of Hopewood Park Hospital, Stockton Road was given a year’s conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation for five offences of assaulting an emergency worker.
Lisa Elliott, 50, of Highfield Rise, Chester-le-Street, was fined £91 with three penalty points for speeding.
Charles William Hill, 59, of Bloom Lane, Houghton, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.
Jordan Nicholson, 18, of Attwood Grove, was fined £162 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.
Arron Straughair, 31, of Brickgarth, Easington Lane, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Peter George Norton, 43, of Tennyson Avenue, Boldon, was given a year’s conditional discharge with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.
George William Otigbah, 32, of General Graham Street, was fined £186 and banned from driving for 20 months for driving with excess alcohol.