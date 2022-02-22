Assault, no insurance and excess alcohol – the latest Sunderland court cases

Farhat Nisa Dunne, 48, of Hopewood Park Hospital, Stockton Road was given a year’s conditional discharge and ordered to pay £500 compensation for five offences of assaulting an emergency worker.

Lisa Elliott, 50, of Highfield Rise, Chester-le-Street, was fined £91 with three penalty points for speeding.

Charles William Hill, 59, of Bloom Lane, Houghton, was fined £66 with three penalty points for speeding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Nicholson, 18, of Attwood Grove, was fined £162 and ordered to pay £50 compensation for using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Arron Straughair, 31, of Brickgarth, Easington Lane, was fined £180 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Peter George Norton, 43, of Tennyson Avenue, Boldon, was given a year’s conditional discharge with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

George William Otigbah, 32, of General Graham Street, was fined £186 and banned from driving for 20 months for driving with excess alcohol.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.