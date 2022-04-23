Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Raoul Moat manhunt was one of the biggest in modern-day Britain.

The Hunt For Raoul Moat will be told through the eyes of those who sought to bring the violent killer to justice.

The ITV series will star Inspector George Gently's Lee Ingleby as senior Northumbria Police officer Neil Adamson, Sonya Cassidy as local journalist Diane Barnwell and Matt Stokoe as Moat.

Moat was released from Durham prison on July 1, 2010.

Two days later, in the early hours of July 3, Moat shot dead his ex-girlfriend Samantha Stobbart’s new parther, Chris Brown, outside a home in Birtley, and severely wounded her.

He went on to shoot Pc David Rathband in the face while he sat in a police car in Newcastle.

Although PC Rathband survived the shooting, he was blinded in the attack. He took his own life at his home in Blyth, Northumberland, in February 2012,

Despite Northumbria Police's best efforts, Moat evaded them for over a week, threatening to kill police officers and members of the public.

The manhunt concluded with Moat's death by suicide following a six-hour stand-off in the usually tranquil village of Rothbury.

ITV said its drama will focus on the innocent victims of Moat's crimes, Christopher Brown, Samantha Stobbart and Pc Rathband, the police officers who put themselves in the firing line, and the local journalist who sought to tell the story.

Other cast members include Vineeta Rishi, Sally Messham, Samantha Stobbart and Josef Davis.

The drama is written by novelist and screenwriter Kevin Sampson.

"The hunt for Raoul Moat gripped me from the start, as it was the first such case to be covered 'live' by the new 24-hour news channels in the UK," said Sampson.

"Even then, it interested me that Moat was being portrayed by some as a 'legend' in spite of the brutality of his crimes.

"In 2022, violence against women remains rife and is all too often accompanied by a victim-blaming agenda.