The five locations in Sunderland where the most stop and searches were carried out in six months
Official data from Police UK has revealed that 138 stop and searches were carried out by police officers in Sunderland over the first six months of this year.
By Debra Fox
Thursday, 15 August, 2019, 06:00
These searches took place across the city’s four neighbourhood force areas; Sunderland Central, Sunderland East, Sunderland North and Sunderland West. We have taken a look at the top five locations where the most stop and searches were carried out between January and June 2019. Stop and searches are recorded as having taken place on or near to these locations, as disclosed by Police UK. Stop and search powers are used by police officers across the country as a preventative measure against crime.