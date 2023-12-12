It was a series of brutal crimes that shocked Sunderland.

Serial killer Steven Grieveson claimed four teenage victims before he was locked away for the murders of three.

The crimes took place in the early 1990s - and the culprit would not confess to that fourth killing until well into the 21st century.

The final murder he was convicted of was that of his first victim, Simon Martin.

The others were Thomas Kelly, David Hanson, and David Grieff.

The deaths also left a cloud of suspicion hanging over an innocent man for more than a decade.