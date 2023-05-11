News you can trust since 1873
The 20 Sunderland streets with most disorder and antisocial behaviour in March, according to the latest figures

Here are the 20 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during March 2023.February’s figures are available here.

By Kevin Clark
Published 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:30 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2023.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and two each of criminal damage and arson and public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

1. Wearmouth Street, Monkweamouth

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour and two each of criminal damage and arson and public order offences reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were 10 incidents of anti-social behaviour, three of public order and two of criminal damage and arson reported 'in or near' this location

2. Park Lane, city centre

There were 10 incidents of anti-social behaviour, three of public order and two of criminal damage and arson reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were nine incidents of anti-social behaviour and one public order offence reported 'in or near' this location

3. Prince Street, city centre

There were nine incidents of anti-social behaviour and one public order offence reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were five incidents of anti-social behavior, two public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

4. Derwent Street, city centre

There were five incidents of anti-social behavior, two public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Masp

