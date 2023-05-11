The 20 Sunderland streets with most disorder and antisocial behaviour in March, according to the latest figures
Here are the 20 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during March 2023.February’s figures are available here.
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2023.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.