The 17 Sunderland streets with most disorder and antisocial behaviour in February, according to the latest figures

Here are the 17 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during February.

By Kevin Clark
Published 15th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 16:51 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2023.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour, and two each of criminal damage or arson and public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 11 incidents of anti-social behaviour, and two each of criminal damage or arson and public order offences, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were nine incidents of anti-social behaviour, four of public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson, reported 'in or near' this location

2. Prince Street, city centre

There were nine incidents of anti-social behaviour, four of public order offences and one of criminal damage or arson, reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, three of public order and two of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

3. Park Lane, city centre

There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, three of public order and two of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, two of public order and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

4. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, two of public order and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

Photo Sales
