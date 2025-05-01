These Sunderland neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the regionwith the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Hill View and Tunstall In the Hill View and Tunstall area, there were 59.8 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Harraton, Ricketon and Fatfield In the Harraton, Ricketon and Fatfield area, there were 61 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Hall Farm In theHall Farm area, there were 62.9 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps Photo Sales