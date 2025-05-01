The 17 safest neighbourhoods to live in Sunderland, according to the latest crime data

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st May 2025, 11:46 BST

Discover the 17 Sunderland neighbourhoods with the lowest crime rates according to the latest data.

These Sunderland neighbourhoods have the lowest levels of crime

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Northumbria Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 - which is the most recent time period for which the figures are available - with the rankings based on the number of total incidents of crime per 1,000.

The figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the regionwith the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the Hill View and Tunstall area, there were 59.8 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

1. Hill View and Tunstall

In the Hill View and Tunstall area, there were 59.8 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In the Harraton, Ricketon and Fatfield area, there were 61 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

2. Harraton, Ricketon and Fatfield

In the Harraton, Ricketon and Fatfield area, there were 61 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In theHall Farm area, there were 62.9 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

3. Hall Farm

In theHall Farm area, there were 62.9 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Google Maps

In the Fulwell, there were 63.1 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents.

4. Fulwell

In the Fulwell, there were 63.1 total crime incidents per 1,000 residents. | Sunderland Echo

