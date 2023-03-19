News you can trust since 1873
The 15 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest figures

These are the 15 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 19th Mar 2023, 17:33 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in January 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location

1. Prince Street, city centre

There were 12 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and four of public order offence sreported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were seven incidents of anti-social behaviour and four of public order offence sreported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were four incidents of public order offences, three of anti-social behaviour and two of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

3. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were four incidents of public order offences, three of anti-social behaviour and two of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

There were six incidents of anti-social behaviour and three of public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

4. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were six incidents of anti-social behaviour and three of public order offences reported 'in or near' this location Photo: Google Maps

