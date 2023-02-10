News you can trust since 1873
The 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest figures

These are the 14 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
4 minutes ago
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 3:16pm

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in December 2022.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

1. Stockton Road, Ryhope

There were five incidents of criminal damage and arson and three of public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

2. Derwent Street, city centre

There were three incidents of criminal damage and arson and one of a public order offence reported 'in or near' this location

3. Kildare Square, Downhill

There were four incidents of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

4. Laura Street, city centre

There were two incidents erch of criminal damage or arson and public order offences reported 'in or near' this location

