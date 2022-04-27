The 14 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in February

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland North, Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
1. Borough Road, city centre
There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour, five of public order offences and two of criminal damage and arson on or near this location
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Station Street, city centre
There were eight reports of anti-social behaviour and one five of a public order offence on or near this location. Picture: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
3. Waterloo Place
There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour on or near this location
Photo: Stu Norton
4. North Moor Lane, Farringdon
There were six reports of anti-social behaviour, and two of public order offences on or near this location
Photo: Stu Norton