The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in June
The 14 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during June have been revealed by new figures.
By Kevin Clark
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:55 am
The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022.
May’s statistics are available here.
