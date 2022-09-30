News you can trust since 1873
Home Office data has revealed the latest crime figures for Sunderland

The 14 places where most crime was reported across the south of Sunderland in June

The 14 places where most crime was reported across south Sunderland during June have been revealed by new figures.

By Kevin Clark
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East and West policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022.

May’s statistics are available here.

1. Burdon Road

Twenty-seven incidents, including 16 of anti-social behaviour, were reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Vine Place

Twenty-five incidents, including eight of shoplifting, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: National World

3. North Moor Lane

Twenty-one incidents, including 16 of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Arnold Road, Farringdon

Fifteen incidents, including nine of anti-social behaviour, were reported to have taken place "on or near" this location

Photo: Google Maps

