The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2024.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
1. Park Lane, city centre
There were eight incidents of anti-social behaviour, five public order offences and two criminal damage or arson offences reported 'in or near' this location
2. Derwent Street, city centre
There were ten incidents of anti-social behaviour and four public order offences reported 'in or near' this location
3. Alder Street, Castletown
There were six anti-social behaviour offences and four criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location
4. Tilbury Gardens, Thorney Close
There were eight anti-social behaviour offences and one criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location