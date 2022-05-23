Loading...
Sunderland Streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour.

The 13 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in March

Here are the 13 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during March.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Centra, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in March 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

1. Borough Road

There were 12 reports of anti-social behaviour, two of public order offences and one of criminal damage and arson on or near this location.

2. Vine Place

There were five reports of public order offences, four of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage and arson in or near this location.

3. Albion Place

There were seven reports of anti-social behaviour and two of public order offences on or near this location.

4. Kayll Road

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour in or near this location.

