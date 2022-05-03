The 13 Houghton and Washington streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in February

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Washington and Houghton policing neighbourhoods.
All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in February 2022.
Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.
1. Jubilee Square, Easington Lane
There were five reports of anti-social behaviour and three of criminal damage and arson on or near this location. Picture: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
2. Henry Street, Houghton
There were three reports of criminal damage and arson and two of anti-social behaviour on or near this location. Picture: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
3. Marlborough Road, Sulgrave
There were four reports of anti-social behaviour on or near this location. Picture: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps
4. Shakespeare Street, Houghton
There were three reports of criminal damage and arson and one of anti-social behaviour on or near this location. Picture: Google Maps
Photo: Google Maps