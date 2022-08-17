News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
Composite

The 12 Sunderland streets with most disorder and anti-social behaviour in June

Here are the 12 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and anti-social behaviour during June.

By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 4:55 am

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in June 2022.

Anti-social behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

Undefined: readMore

1. Burdon Road, city centre

There were 16 reports of anti-social behaviour, twoof criminal damage or arson and one of a public order offence 'in or near' this location

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. North Moor Lane, Farringdon

There were 16 reports of anti-social behaviour in or near this location

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Farringdon Police Station

There were thirteen incidents of anti-social behaviour and one of criminal damage or arson reported 'in or near' this location

Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales

4. Arnold Road, Farringdon

There were nine reports of anti-social behaviour, three of public order offences and one of criminal damage and arson 'in or near' this location

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3