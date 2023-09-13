News you can trust since 1873
Anti-social behaviour locations

The 11 Sunderland streets with most disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest figures

These are the 11 Sunderland streets with the most reports of disorder and antisocial behaviour, according to the latest data.

By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:15 BST

The Home Office data, published on its www.police.uk website, covers Northumbria Police’s Sunderland Central, East, West and North policing neighbourhoods.

All incidents are said to have taken place “on or near” named locations in July 2023.

Antisocial behaviour offences includes personal, environmental and nuisance anti-social behaviour; criminal damage and arson includes damage to buildings and vehicles and deliberate damage by fire, and public order includes offences which cause fear, alarm or distress.

There were 13 reports of anti-social behaviour, three of criminal damage or arson and two of public order offences, 'in or near' this location

1. Derwent Street, city centre

There were 13 reports of anti-social behaviour, three of criminal damage or arson and two of public order offences, 'in or near' this location

There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

2. Wearmouth Street, Monkwearmouth

There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

3. Castellian Road, North Hylton

There were 15 reports of anti-social behaviour 'in or near' this location

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour and two public order offences 'in or near' this location

4. Park Lane, city centre

There were six reports of anti-social behaviour and two public order offences 'in or near' this location

