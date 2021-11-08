Tesco worker threw beer can into partner's face during bust-up at Sunderland home

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Wayne Telfer, 47, of Roker Avenue, Roker, claimed to police the item was empty when it struck her, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

He then pushed both into an upstairs storage unit when the younger woman intervened, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

Magistrates told Telfer the incident, on Wednesday, June 2, would have been traumatic for his victims.

They did not order him to pay compensation due to neither woman making a victim impact statement to police.

But they imposed an 18-month community order, part of which will see Telfer work with the Probation Service to address issues around the offence.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It’s a dispute between Mr Telfer and his then partner and her daughter.

“They are all present at the same address when the defendant and his partner end up having an argument.

“The daughter says that she can hear the start of an argument. Her mum came upstairs, followed by the defendant.

“He seems to be trying to drag her into the bedroom. He threw a beer can at her which hit her hard in the face.

“He grabbed the daughter and pushed both into a storage unit. The mum says he tried to strangle her when she tried to break it up.

“Mr Telfer says that he didn’t try to strangle her and that he just threw the can. The daughter had some bruising to a thigh.”

Mr Anderson said the defendant was a man of good character except for a single caution for assault be beating.

Telfer, who pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating, defended himself in court and said he was no longer in a relationship.

He added: “It was an unfortunate argument. It did happen, I did apologise.

“I’ve worked for Tesco for 11 years. I’ve never been in a court before, and nothing like this will happen again.”

Telfer was also fined £360 and must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Roseanne Forster, chair of the bench, told him: “We’ve no doubt this has been a traumatic event for them, as I think you recognise.”