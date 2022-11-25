Terrified mum punched unconscious arrested by police after attacker told them she was the violent one

Richard Coxon punched the woman in the face during a confrontation in the street, dragged her to the side of the road then picked her up and dropped her twice during a terrifying attack. Newcastle Crown Court heard when police attended, Coxon told officers he had been a victim of an assault and his then partner was the perpetrator.

As a result of what he said, the "highly distressed" woman was arrested and it was only when a bystander provided police with footage of what had actually happened that the truth was revealed.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright told the court police attended the scene of the attack on March 11 and spoke to Coxon. She said: "He told police he had been the victim of an assault and (the woman) was the perpetrator.

"His version of events changed repeatedly. He was incoherent then said he didn't support a prosecution. As a result of what he told police (the woman) was arrested. She was highly distressed and repeatedly stated she hadn't done anything and it was Mr Coxon who was the aggressor. As a result of the footage, police were able to identify he was, in fact, the aggressor."

Miss Wright added: "The video footage shows the complainant in this case being punched in the face. That punch appears to render her unconscious. She is then dragged to the side of the road by the defendant and dropped on the floor. There is an attempt to lift her up, then she is dropped on the floor again."

Coxon, 42, of Osman Close, Sunderland, admitted assault.

Mr Recorder Nathan Adams said: "It was fortunate for everyone a neighbour had the sense to take hold of her mobile and record what happened in the street."

The judge said the attack "would have been terrifying" but said Coxon, who has a job and is not heavily convicted, is capable of rehabilitation. Coxon was sentenced to four months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements, 120 hours unpaid work, £425 costs and a five year restraining order.