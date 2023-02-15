Wayne Corbriette started a fire near the boiler in his semi-detached home in Tynedale Road, Sunderland, last August and then contacted the emergency services.

Newcastle Crown Court heard smoke was billowing from the windows of the property, which was owned by Gentoo, when the fire service arrived and extinguished the flames.

A neighbour who lived in the adjoining property was home at the time and said she had heard banging noises, which sounded as if he was "smashing up his house", at around the time the fire was started.

Wayne Corbriette.

Prosecutor Samuel Ponniah told the court how events unfolded.

"Once the fire was extinguished it was clear it was started at the rear of the property, next to the boiler,” he said.

"In total the damage caused was in the region of £36,000, from smoke and fire damage.

"The fire had been started on the floor, near the boiler.

"Fortunately the fire did not spread to the neighbouring property but here was smoke damage in the neighbouring loft."

The court heard Corbriette had told the emergency services on the phone he had started the fire as a suicide attempt but during questioning said he had been "drunk and upset" and caused it by accident.

Paul Rooney, defending, said: "The fire started by the defendant was a cry for help."

Mr Rooney said there had been no suicide attempt and added: "He didn't intend to endanger anyone else's life, never mind his own."

Corbriette, 51, of Tynedale Road, Sunderland, admitted arson being reckless to whether life would be endangered.

Mr Recorder Alistair MacDonald KC sentenced him to two years and nine months behind bars.

The judge explained to him the seriousness of his crime.

"The damage to the property was valued in the region of £36,000, which gives a good idea that the damage was very substantial as a result of the fire you started,” he said.