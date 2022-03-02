Extreme pornography, drug dealing and assault - ten people from in and around Sunderland jailed during February

Here are ten people jailed during the month for offences committed in and around Sunderland.
1. Billy Charlton
William Charlton, 57, also known as Billy, formerly of Seaham but now of Sidmouth Road, Gateshead, denied distributing an indecent photograph of a child but was convicted by a jury. He had also admitted possessing extreme pornography in relation to an image involving an adult female engaging in sexual activity with an animal and another offence of extreme pornography, again involving an adult. He was jailed for a total of three years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Photo: NOP
2. Aaron Warrener
Warrener, 24, of Hendon Close, Sunderland, was jailed for 14 months for fraud and dangerous driving
Photo: NOP
3. Lawrence Drew
Drew, 55, of Shakespeare Street, Houghton, was jailed for 20 months for assault and common assault
Photo: NOP
4. James West
West, 22, from Pelton, was jailed for 27 months for possession with intent to supply a class A drug
Photo: NOP