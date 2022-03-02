Extreme pornography, drug dealing and assault - ten people from in and around Sunderland jailed during February

1. Billy Charlton

William Charlton, 57, also known as Billy, formerly of Seaham but now of Sidmouth Road, Gateshead, denied distributing an indecent photograph of a child but was convicted by a jury. He had also admitted possessing extreme pornography in relation to an image involving an adult female engaging in sexual activity with an animal and another offence of extreme pornography, again involving an adult. He was jailed for a total of three years and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Photo: NOP