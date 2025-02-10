Teenagers sentenced after knife attack on 15-year-old in Sunderland

Three teenagers have been sentenced after a 15-year-old boy was left with serious injuries in an attack in Sunderland.

Police found the victim with multiple wounds to his back ‘consistent with having been caused by a bladed article’ after officers were called to a property in Ravenna Road, in the Hylton Red House area of the city.

A force spokesperson said: “The boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries but, thankfully, made a full recovery.

“Officers from Northumbria Police immediately launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault – and swiftly made a number of arrests.”

Two boys, aged 17 and 16, and a 15-year-old girl – who all cannot be named for legal reasons due to their ages – were subsequently charged with attempted murder.

The incident happened on June 5, 2024.

At Newcastle Crown Court in October, they all entered guilty pleas for the lesser offence of causing grievous bodily which were accepted by the prosecution.

On Friday, February 7, they appeared at the same court, where one of the teenagers was sentenced to 52 months in detention.

The second teen was sentenced to two years and two months in detention, while the third offender was given a 12-month rehabilitation order.

All three were handed an eight-year restraining order preventing them from contacting the victim.

After their sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Gary Atkinson, of Northumbria Police, said: “The message is clear – this type of behaviour is not welcome in our communities, and we will continue to do all we can to put a stop to it.

“This was a thoughtless and violent act, which could have easily had a far worse outcome for everyone involved.

“There is never a good reason to carry a knife and all too often we see the devastating impact this type of crime can have in our communities.”

Det Chief Insp Atkinson added: “We’d like to remind people to continue having those important conversations with loved ones about the dangers and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife.

“I would also encourage people to share information with us if you know that someone is carrying a weapon.

“Perpetrators who use knives not only ruin their lives and the lives of their victims, but also the lives of their own family and friends too.”

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone wanting to report knife crime incidents should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat function on the Force website, or go to the ‘Report’ pages, also on the website.

“For those who are unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101.

“In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always call 999.”