Teenager offender caught after leaving blood at the scene of smashed window

A teenage offender bungled twice over when he deliberately smashed a £500 front window at a house in Sunderland, a court heard.

Mckenzie Lister, 18, chucked an object at a property in Lichfield Road, High Southwick, on the orders of another on Thursday, February 13.

Lister, Kesteven Square, Downhill, had been coerced into committing the act in a bid to retrieve some keys inside.

But he mistakenly picked the wrong abode – and he also left his blood at the scene, prosecutor John Garside said.

Police forensic experts collected a sample and Lister was duly traced, magistrates in South Tyneside were told.

Mr Garside told the hearing: “The householder states that she returned home from work and found her living room window smashed.

“She contacted the police. Some blood was left at the scene and the defendant has been identified from the blood.

“He was interviewed and made no comment. The defendant comes before the court without convictions or cautions.”

Lister pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “Unfortunately, he tells me that he had been influenced by somebody to smash the window.

“The defendant was advised to smash the window to retrieve some keys.

“It turns out that the property does not belong to the person he was instructed to get the keys from. He left some blood.

“He was interviewed by the police and made no comment, based on advice he was given.

“It was a childish offence by this defendant. He tells me that he’s gutted by it.”

Magistrates ordered Lister to pay his victim £500 compensation, and £85 court costs.

It will be paid from his benefits, but the court was told he is seeking construction sector employment.

Clinton Leeks, chair of the bench, told him: “This doesn’t seem to have been the brightest idea you’ve ever had. An ill-timed venture.”