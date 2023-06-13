Teenager jailed for masked hammer raid on Sunderland shop

A teenage robber who left a shop worker fearing for his life after he attacked him with a hammer has been jailed.

Denny Brown, 18, set upon the terrified father-of-three at the Silksworth Convivence Store in Sunderland, in March 2023.

Denny Brown

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Brown walked in wearing a mask and selected a bottle of pop then made his way to the counter.

Prosecutor Michael Bunch said that the worker told him it was store policy for customers to remove such masks before entering, before directing him to a sign on the wall.

Mr Bunch said: "The defendant didn't speak to the member of staff but rather withdrew a hammer from his clothing and started to attack the victim."

Later in the day, a witness noticed blood on Brown and asked where it had come from.

Mr Bunch said: "When asked he said it's not mine it's blood splattered from someone else."

The court heard when the witness asked if he had 'done anything stupid', Brown simply smirked.

He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

In an impact statement, the victim, who was treated in hospital for deep cuts to his head, said: "I work from 5:30am to 9:30pm every day in order to support my family.

"I'm now terrified to work alone. I feel isolated and vulnerable.

"I jump every time someone enters the shop. I can't understand why anyone would do this to me.

"I feel this man entered the shop with the intention to kill me."

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced Brown, who was residing at Changing

Lives accommodation in Sunderland, to six years behind bars.

The judge: "This was a savage attack against an entirely innocent man who was simply going about his job.

"I entirely accept it must have been terrifying for him."

Brown was also made subject to a seven-year restraining order.

Robin Patton, mitigating, said the defendant had experienced a troubled upbringing including the death of his father.

Mr Patton added: "he's been drifting around people who seem to think it's clever to take drugs and behave in that way.

"He's ended up behaving in a way that he has never behaved before.