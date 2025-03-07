A teenager has ended up needing hospital treatment after a reported altercation ended up in them going into and smashing the window of the Spar shop on Chester Road.

The incident took place just before 4pm yesterday afternoon (March 6).

This morning (March 7) store assistants at the Spar confirmed an altercation outside the shop had resulted in the window being smashed by one of those involved. The window was boarded up and the shutters remained down on the section of the shop’s frontage.

The Spar shop outside of which the reported altercation took place. | Neil Fatkin

One local business owner who witnessed what happened said: “I saw people outside the shop getting angry and shouting at each other.

“They started fighting and at one point were rolling around on the floor. The police were on the scene within 10-15 minutes of the fight.”

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Just before 4pm yesterday (Thursday), we responded to a report of a disturbance outside a premises on Chester Road, Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and found an altercation ongoing which had also caused damage to the premises.

“Four teenagers were arrested at the scene in connection on suspicion of affray. They all currently remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

“Anyone with information or footage of the incident is asked to contact us via direct message on social media, instant chat on our website, or submit a report form online quoting the reference number NP-20250306-0674.

“For those unable to contact online, please call 101.”