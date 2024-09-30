Teenager in critical condition and driver arrested after crash in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is in a critical condition and another has been arrested after a crash in Sunderland

Northumbria Police are appealing for witnesses after the man sustained serious injuries on Sunday, September 29.

The incident happened at around 8.20am in Rutherford Road in the Red House area of the city.

A force spokesperson said: “It was reported thata Ford Fiesta had, for reasons yet to be established, left the road, collided with a wall and parked vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the passenger of the vehicle - a 19-year-old man - was found to have sustained serious injuries in the collision.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.”

“The driver of the car - a 33-year-old man – made off from the scene but has since been arrested.

“He remains in police custody while enquires are ongoing.

Police said the force's motor patrols team has launched an investigation to determine the full circumstances surrounding the collision, and is now appealing to the public for information.

The spokesperson added: “Officers are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage.

“Witnesses should send a direct message on social media, use the live chat on our website or go tohttps://orlo.uk/X2MFu

“Those with dash cam footage can upload footage by going tohttps://orlo.uk/dfftF

“For those unable to contact us in those ways, call 101. Please quote log number NP-20240929-0269.”