Teenager in balaclava exposed himself to urinate at bus stop in front of shocked woman
Corie Cosker, 19, exposed himself to urinate as his shocked victim waited for her ride.
Cosker, of Marsden Avenue, Whitburn, walked off without recognising her presence but she flagged down a passing jogger who called police.
The offender was so sozzled he could remember nothing of the incident, and claimed there was no sexual motive to his behaviour.
His solicitor also insisted he had worn the Balaclava solely because of the chilly weather and there had been no added intention to cause alarm.
But the drug and alcohol abuser could yet be jailed, after magistrates ordered a prison-level all-options report into his crime.
Prosecutor Lucy Todd said: “Whilst waiting at a bus stop, the victim was present on her own. The defendant was also present.
“He pulled down his trousers and exposed (himself). He was wearing a Balaclava. He put his penis away and crossed the road.
“The woman stopped a runner. The police stopped the defendant a short distance away.
“He was interviewed and described himself as being ‘smashed’ after drinking a large amount of alcohol.”
Cosker pleaded guilty to charges of exposure and possession of controlled class B drug cannabis.
He was handed a suspended four-month prison term in July last year for assaulting an emergency worker, a public order offence and knife possession.
The sentence was activated – and Cosker jailed earlier this year – after he failed to comply with a court order to work with the Probation Service on his rehabilitation.
The Probation Service told his latest hearing he lacked maturity and had a high level of alcohol and drug use – and limited awareness of their consequences.
Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said: “He accepts, as per the police interview, he was completely out of it.
“He doesn’t remember anything of the bus-stop but accepts he must have been there. He accepts he exposed himself, but it was only to have a wee.
“He was having a wee and hasn’t lingered. He was using substances and getting drunk.
“It isn’t a pattern of behaviour. I don’t think anybody is getting worried about this, it’s all to do with drink.”
Cosker was granted unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, August 8, 2024.