Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An easily led Sunderland teenager went off the rails by causing thousands of pounds of damage to a ticket machine at a city Metro train station.

Kieran Bellarby, 18, and an unknown accomplice were caught on camera carrying out the mindless act of vandalism at Pallion on Thursday, December 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bellarby, of Edith Street, Hendon, was arrested but failed to fully identify his accomplice, whose first name he claimed he only knew, a court heard.

Although two machines were attacked, he was charged with criminally damaging one to the tune of £3,767, to which he pleaded guilty – his first criminal offence.

Magistrates in South Tyneside were told he had thinking skills issues, caused by being born with foetal alcohol syndrome, and was genuinely remorseful for his actions.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said: “There is CCTV of this incident. Two ticket machines were damaged by the defendant and another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was identified by a member of Nexus staff who recognised him. In interview, he was asked about the person he was with, but he wasn’t forthcoming.

“He accepted that he did not have permission to damage the ticket machine. The amount of damage was £3,767.60.

“As we know that another person was involved, the crown would ask for appropriate compensation from him of 50 percent.

“The sentencing guidelines are medium culpability, there was some planning involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Bellarby was living at a centre which offered additional support for his personal needs.

She added: “He has foetal alcohol syndrome, there are issues with that.

“There are issues with impressionability, with thinking things through and with who he associates.

“It’s not that he’s not been forthcoming with the name. He did give the first name, but it was not a friend, it was someone he was hanging around with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is very sorry about what has happened, and I would hope that this will be the last time you’ll see him in court.”

Bellarby was ordered to pay compensation of £1,883.80 to rail operator Nexus but no court costs or victim surcharge were imposed.