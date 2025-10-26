Teenager burgled vape shop and pelted missiles at Police during riots in Sunderland

Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

A rioter who burgled a vape shop and pelted missiles at police as mass disorder swept through a city centre has been put behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Shay Henson threw items, including a plant, at officers, hurled objects at a parked police van and stole vapes during a shop raid during the trouble in Sunderland on August 2 last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he was wearing a balaclava during the disorder but was later identified from moments on CCTV when the face covering was off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "The defendant was seen on the footage repeatedly throwing missiles towards police officers during various points of the disorder. "

“A vape shop named Vape Local was burgled, the windows and doors were smashed to allow protesters to enter and steal from within.

"This defendant was identified from the footage as entering the shop and stealing vapes before leaving."

The court heard the vape shop raid cost the company £83,000 in stolen stock, damage and lost business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmad said some of the items Henson threw at the police had been picked up from the ground, including a plant.

Henson, 19, of Padgate Road, Sunderland, admitted riot and burglary and has been jailed for 32 months.

Judge Edward Bindloss said Henson and others "brought shame upon the city of Sunderland".

The judge said, however, Henson was 18 at the time of the offences and was immature when he got "caught up in the moment".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henson has never been in trouble before, lives at home with his parents and took courses at college to achieve his job as a brick layer.

Robin Turton, defending, said: "He recognises what he did was mindless, stupid and wrong. He presented well to the probation officer, as polite and thoughtful."

Mr Turton said it was "herd mentality" that got Henson involved.

The court heard during the widespread trouble that day police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as areas became unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ahmad said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused."

“Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

“Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack that day.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1.517m policing operation and the full psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known....