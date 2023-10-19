Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager from Sunderland was arrested amid a coordinated clampdown on cross-border drug dealing which has seen 60 arrests, almost £40,000 of suspected criminal cash recovered and quantities of cocaine and crack seized.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police carried out a range of activity to tackle 'County Lines' criminality as part of a 'national intensification period' lasting seven days, starting on October 9.

Officers executed a string of warrants at properties across Sunderland, Newcastle, Forest Hall and Northumberland as well as vehicle stops, and targeted partnership activity in schools and across the wider community.

Today Friday, October 20, Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison of Northumbria Police has reiterated the Force’s commitment to tackling County Lines and shared results from the week of action.

A total of 60 people were arrested, including a 17-year-old male from Sunderland, who was convicted of supplying Class A drugs within 24 hours. He has since been bailed and awaits sentencing next month.

Officers also recovered quantities of heroin, crack, cocaine, cannabis and steroids valued at £24,000 from a number of addresses as well as weapons including machetes and zombie knives.

The latter is defined as a blade with 'a cutting edge, a serrated edge and images or words suggesting it is used for violence'.

A total of £39,890 of suspected criminal cash was seized, along with 48 mobile phones and a number of deal-lines shut down.

Typically, County Lines criminality relies on dedicated phone or ‘deal’ lines to send bulk messages to potential customers. Drugs are then imported and exported into an area by gangs, who recruit, exploit and manipulate children and vulnerable adults into doing their dirty work.

“As a Force we are determined to protect our communities from the threats of violence, exploitation and wider criminality associated with County Lines drug dealing,” Ch Supt Hutchison said.

“This week of action is not an exception but an extension of the work going on year-round to shut down the supply chains and disrupt and dismantle the criminal groups trying to make money through the exploitation and abuse of others.

“Illegal drugs are incredibly harmful not just to those who become trapped in addiction but to the communities who experience the ripple effects of antisocial behaviour and disorder that come with the criminal networks who sell them.

“Through Operation Sentinel, our ongoing activity to tackle this type of criminality, we will continue to build and develop a strong intelligence picture so we can pursue offenders and place them before the courts as well as identify those individuals and communities most at risk.

“The sale and supply of illegal, harmful substances is not something we take lightly in Northumbria and anyone found to be involved should expect strong action to be taken against them.”

The widespread activity was supported by officers from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

NEROCU County Lines Co-Ordinator Ian Randell, said: “This latest intensification week has delivered more great results, but we want to reassure the region that our commitment to taking action doesn’t end here. Our work tackling County Lines happens year-round, with dedicated teams building intelligence, shutting down deal lines, arresting suspects and protecting those being exploited.

“Under the banner of Operation Sentinel, our dedicated regional initiative to tackling serious and organised crime, we will continue to work with partners and pursue offenders, shut down their lines, and work with young people and those who have been impacted by this abhorrent crime.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, said: “Here we have yet more strong results from Northumbria Police – arrests, seizures and crucially, vulnerable people saved from getting caught up in County Lines.

"This week is a great example of the work that goes on, but there is so much more happening all the time from gathering evidence and intelligence, through to knocking doors down to catch offenders and get them locked up in the cells.

"These people rope young people into their dealings, they ruin lives, and we won’t stand for it in the North East. Officers will not stop pursuing those at the top of the chain who are behind the harm and devastation - these people need to be caught and our police are on a mission to make sure they do.”

Anyone who suspects that something not quite right is happening in their community should contact Northumbria Police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or call 101. In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.