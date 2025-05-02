Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Several off-road motorbikes were stopped, one motorbike uplifted, and one suspect arrested as part of a clampdown by Northumbria Police on antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Herrington Country Park.

The clampdown took place following reports by members of the public of antisocial behaviour in the area, particularly off-road motorbike disorder.

A teenager was arrested and a motorbike seized as part of a clampdown on antisocial behaviour in Herrington Country Park. | NP

Several motorbikes were stopped and their riders spoken to, resulting in one bike being confiscated. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and later charged for possession of a class B drug, driving without insurance, and driving without a licence.

He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside in later this month (May).

One Section 59 notice was also issued in relation to the anti-social use of vehicles, warning that any future misuse may result in the motorbikes being confiscated.

Two Gryphon notices were also issued on the day giving youngsters the opportunity to reflect on their behaviour and divert from crime before further action is taken.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Choosing to tactically carry out the day of action during the Easter holidays gave officers the opportunity to speak to young people who may find themselves getting influenced into this type of criminality.

“This gives them the chance to identify individuals and make a plan to engage with parents and schools highlighting the consequences surrounding ASB.”

The clampdown was carried out as part of Northumbria Police’s Operation Capio to tackle the illegal use of motorbikes and ASB.

Sergeant Patrick Scott of Northumbria Police’s Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “As the weather warms up and more people gather outside, we tend to see higher reports of ASB – and we take each and every one of these reports seriously.

“We have some really iconic parks and green spaces here in Sunderland and everyone should be able to enjoy them without the worry of a dangerous off-road motorbike riding by.

“We will continue to carry out high-visibility days of action, reinstating our message to the small group of people who choose to cause distress in our communities, we will not tolerate it.

“Thank you to those who continue to report ASB and motorbike disorder in your local area, it really helps us to build up intelligence on troublesome areas and ensure we’re putting our time and resources into dealing with the issues that matter the most to you.”

Anyone with information about ASB in their community can report it to Northumbria Police on social media or via the report form on the their website.

You can also call 101.