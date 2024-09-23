Teenager arrested after man dies in crash near Dalton Park
Emergency services were called to a four-vehicle collision involving a motorbike and a pedestrian on Spring Road, Murton, on the night of September 22.
Despite best efforts, the 29-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian received minor injuries.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: "A 17-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, he remains in custody and will be interviewed later today.
"Officers are now keen to speak to anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage of the incident or anyone who witnessed the incident."
Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation unit via their e-mail [email protected] or 101 quoting incident number 393 of September 22.
Footage and information can also be shared with investigators via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/1101010124F10-PO1 , though there is an upload limit of 700mb on multimedia files.
Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit the website www.crimestoppers-uk.org and quote Operation Olmstead.