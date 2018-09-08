Teenager appears in court charged with murder of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett

A teenager has today appeared in court charged with the murder of Sunderland shop worker Joan Hoggett.



Ethan Mountain, 19, appeared before magistrates sitting at Newcastle Crown Court charged with killing the 62-year-old, who died after suffering injuries consistent with a stabbing on Wednesday night at the One Stop where she worked in Sea Road, Fulwell.



Mountain, wearing a grey jumper when he appeared in the dock, spoke only to confirm his name, age, address and nationality during the short hearing.



Prosecutor Jonathan Moore said: “The charge is one of murder and the defendant can’t make a bail application today."



Mountain, of Heaton Gardens in South Shields, was remanded in custody by the bench.



He will appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday at 11am for a bail application.



Magistrates have also listed a hearing in the case at the same court on October 5.



Floral tributes have been left to popular Ms Hoggett outside the One Stop shop following her death.

