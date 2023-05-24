Teenager appears in court charged with murder of grandad Ross Connelly

News you can trust since 1873
A teenager has appeared at court charged with the murder of a man in Wheatley Hill.

By Ross Robertson
Published 24th May 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this afternoon charged with the murder of Ross Connelly.

 

Ross Connelly has been described as a "much-loved father and grandfather", who loved football and music.Ross Connelly has been described as a "much-loved father and grandfather", who loved football and music.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, June 21.

Officers were called on the morning of Monday, May 1, after the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill.

He was later identified as 46-year-old Ross Connelly, a much-loved father and grandfather from Shotton Colliery.

 

A police cordon in Wheatley Hill on May 1.A police cordon in Wheatley Hill on May 1.
An investigation, run by detectives from Durham Constabulary’s Major Crime Team, has resulted in nine other people being arrested in connection with the incident – five men aged 19, 29, 34, 40, and 58, two women aged 18, a woman aged 45, and a 16-year-old boy. 

 

They have all been interviewed by officers and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

 

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information which could assist the investigation, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area surrounding the incident.

 

Please call Durham Constabulary on 101, or use the 101 Live Chat facility on our website at www.durham.police.uk

 

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

 

