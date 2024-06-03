Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager was caught drink driving after calling police to his girlfriend’s home during a bust-up, a court heard.

Officers spotted Benjamin Clift, 18, driving his silver VW Polo away from an address in Horatio Street, Roker, with his partner in the passenger seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clift, of Hardcastle Gardens, Bradshaw, Bolton, Greater Manchester, returned moments later on Saturday, April 27, and confessed he was drunk.

When quizzed, the welding firm service engineer told officers, “Yes, I shouldn’t be driving”, prosecutor Paul Coulson told magistrates in South Tyneside.

And when asked to take a breath test, he replied, “There’s no point, I’m going to fail it”, but he did comply and gave an over-the-limit reading.

Mr Coulson said: “Police were on mobile patrol when they were tasked to attend Horatio Street, about a possible ongoing domestic incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When they arrived, they saw a light-coloured vehicle driving away at the end of the street.

“Moments later, the vehicle drove alongside the police vehicle. Inside were the defendant and a female passenger.

“On speaking to him, they noticed he was intoxicated. When asked if he had been drinking, he said, ‘Yes, I shouldn’t be driving’.

“No roadside breath test could be done so he was transported to Southwick police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said he had messed ‘everything up and I’ll lose my licence’. When asked to provide a sample, he added, ‘There’s no point, I’m going to fail it’.

The court heard Clift did comply and gave two legally required breath samples, with the lower showing 54mcg of alcohol. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Nick Moore, defending Clift, who pleaded guilty to a drink-drive charge, said: “It was this defendant who called the police.

“He wasn’t driving anywhere, he was moving his vehicle so that his partner’s mum could move her car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is of good character but is losing that good character today. It was a very short distance driven.”

Magistrates banned Clift from driving for 14 months and fined him £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.