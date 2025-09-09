Teenage thief in Sunderland identified via social media

A teenage Wearside thief who pinched keys from an open front door was identified after a CCTV image of him in the act was posted on social media.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Husband, 19, sneaked up to a house in Brinkburn, Herrington Burn, seconds after the homeowner opened up after returning from a shopping trip.

Husband, of Market Crescent, Shiney Row, ran off with his prize but his actions were captured on the property’s Ring security doorbell, a court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His victim’s family uploaded a still of him committing the crime at 10.40am on Thursday, August 21, on social media – and he was quickly identified.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard Husband committed the offence just three months into a community order imposed for previous offending.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said he already has five convictions, including making off without payment and assault of an emergency worker.

She added: “The victim has returned home, having done some shopping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While putting the shopping away, he received a notification on his Ring doorbell that a male had at the front door. He then couldn’t find his keys.

“He checked his CCTV, and it showed the male stealing the keys which had been left on the door.

“It seems that he was identified after a screen shot of the CCTV was placed on social media by a family member.

“There doesn’t seem to be much planning. He has run away. The information was passed to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems a member of the defendant’s family has spoken with police and said that they had been given the keys.”

Husband pleaded guilty to a charge of theft – other – including theft by finding.

Alanna Wesencraft, defending, said Husband was making steady progress on his 15-month long community order, which was imposed in May.

She added: “It seems a senseless thing to have done and I’m not sure Mr Husband can make sense of it either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is trying his very best not to appear before the courts. He did try to make amends by making sure that the keys were returned.”

Magistrates ordered Husband pay £150 compensation to his victim, the cost of him changing his door locks.

There were no court costs.