Teenage thief faces return to jail after stealing Audi car in Sunderland
Lewis Wood, 19, was released from prison just nine days before he raided the property in Browne Road, Fulwell, on Sunday, August 31.
The homeless offender made off in the female owner’s £20,000 grey Audi A3, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
He then drove dangerously on the A183 and A1231 roads in Sunderland before being stopped by police.
At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of dwelling burglary and dangerous driving.
He also admitted driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.
Prosecutor Lauren Fisher applied for Wood’s case to transferred to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing.
Of the application, Robin Ford, defending, said: “I can’t resist that.”
Mr Ford also revealed the Probation Service was planning to recall Wood to prison, adding: “He was released only on August 22.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Wood into custody to be sentenced at the crown court on Monday, September 29.
She told him: “You will be given credit for these guilty pleas. Your case is too serious to be sentenced here.”