Teenage thief faces return to jail after stealing Audi car in Sunderland

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
A teenage burglar who pinched a car after breaking into a house in Sunderland and stealing the ignition key is facing a return to jail.

Lewis Wood, 19, was released from prison just nine days before he raided the property in Browne Road, Fulwell, on Sunday, August 31.

Most Popular
He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.placeholder image
He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

The homeless offender made off in the female owner’s £20,000 grey Audi A3, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then drove dangerously on the A183 and A1231 roads in Sunderland before being stopped by police.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of dwelling burglary and dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Lauren Fisher applied for Wood’s case to transferred to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Of the application, Robin Ford, defending, said: “I can’t resist that.”

Mr Ford also revealed the Probation Service was planning to recall Wood to prison, adding: “He was released only on August 22.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Wood into custody to be sentenced at the crown court on Monday, September 29.

She told him: “You will be given credit for these guilty pleas. Your case is too serious to be sentenced here.”

Related topics:InsuranceProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice