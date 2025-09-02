Teenage thief faces return to jail after stealing Audi car in Sunderland

A teenage burglar who pinched a car after breaking into a house in Sunderland and stealing the ignition key is facing a return to jail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Wood, 19, was released from prison just nine days before he raided the property in Browne Road, Fulwell, on Sunday, August 31.

He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court. | Google Maps

The homeless offender made off in the female owner’s £20,000 grey Audi A3, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then drove dangerously on the A183 and A1231 roads in Sunderland before being stopped by police.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to charges of dwelling burglary and dangerous driving.

He also admitted driving without insurance, theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified.

Prosecutor Lauren Fisher applied for Wood’s case to transferred to Newcastle Crown Court for sentencing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the application, Robin Ford, defending, said: “I can’t resist that.”

Mr Ford also revealed the Probation Service was planning to recall Wood to prison, adding: “He was released only on August 22.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Wood into custody to be sentenced at the crown court on Monday, September 29.

She told him: “You will be given credit for these guilty pleas. Your case is too serious to be sentenced here.”