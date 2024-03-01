Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A young drug dealer who had cocaine and ketamine on him was snared after he was caught taking a wee next to a public bin.

Charlie Day caught the attention of police who spotted him urinating on a street and when they got closer, they noticed he had white powder around his face.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a body search was carried out on the then-teenager which revealed almost £300 worth of the drugs on him.

Day, now 20, admitted he was dealing the drugs after a "burner" Nokia phone was found in a pocket alongside an iPhone.

David Povall, prosecuting, said: "The police were on patrol in Sunderland on the 27th of January of last year.

"They spotted the defendant urinating near a rubbish bin. When they approached him they noticed he had white powder around his nose.

"He appeared to be intoxicated therefore they conducted a search.

"In the course of the search they found he had in his possession a bag in which was a further bag containing three wraps of cocaine and eight wraps of ketamine totalling just over five grams.

"He also had £90.50 on him in cash.

"In custody he was further searched and found to have, if I can put it this way, a burner phone in his pocket. He had an Apple phone as well."

Mr Povall added that the phone displayed "flash messaging" advertising the drugs at £40 for cocaine and £20 per one gram of ketamine.

When interviewed, Day, from Sunderland, admitted his activities.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply ketamine.

Vic Laffey defending said: "He's ashamed of what happened. He's extremely embarrassed about what happened.

"It's been hanging over his head for a 12-month period.

"He had been taking cannabis and then as often the case, things moved on to something harder and he realised he could probably make some money and cover what he was using and that's how he ended up in the situation he did."

Judge Gavin Doig told Day he was prepared to give him another chance due to the amount of drugs found and his previous good character.

The judge said: "Most people who are convicted of possession with intent to supply cocaine go immediately to prison and for a long time.

"I do take the view this young man is entitled to one chance and I'm going to give it to him.

"If I see him again I will lock him up."