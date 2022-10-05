Teen who died in suspected assault named as Tomasz Oleszak as boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of murder

Fourteen-year-old Tomasz Oleszak, from Gatehead, died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of a teenage boy in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate, Gateshead, being seriously injured shortly after 8pm on Monday, October 4.

Emergency services attended the scene and found Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, who had suffered an injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A floral tribute at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

Northumbria Police said his family are being supported by specially-trained officers at this devastating time.

An investigation is underway and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and also remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Helena Barron said: “Tomasz had his whole life ahead of him and this tragic incident has cut that life short and left his family utterly devastated.“Their grief is unimaginable and they are in the thoughts of everyone at Northumbria Police as we continue to support them in every way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Search Teams at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

“The investigation is very much ongoing and I want to thank the Springwell Estate community and everyone who has come forward with information for their support.

“While incidents of this nature are rare in our region, we do recognise the impact they have on the lives of those involved and the wider community.

“When they do occur we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."She added: “Officers will remain in the area over the coming days and I urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, I want to reiterate my plea to the public not to speculate on details of the investigation.

Police Search Teams at Whitehills Nature Park in Gateshead. Picture by North News and Pictures.

“What might seem like an innocent comment or post on social media to you, could in reality disrupt an on-going investigation and cause further upset to the family of the victim.

“We would ask that if you did see something or have information in relation to what has happened, please come forward directly to officers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad