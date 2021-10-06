Teen tried to hide knuckle duster from police in Sunderland

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

And a court heard Jacob Hughes, 19, may now have consigned his days of offending to the same place – due to him taking steps to reform his life.

He was seen tossing the metal weapon away in Earlston Street, Carley Hill, by pursuing officers on Monday, May 24.

Hughes was arrested at the scene and was also found with a small stash of cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But magistrates in South Tyneside were told he has ditched bad influences and was actively seeking employment.

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik said: “At approximately 7am police attended an address in Sunderland following a domestic incident.

“There were reports that a male was in possession of a knuckle duster. Officers arrived and chased the man on foot and caught up with him.

“They saw him drop something into long grass. After a search, they recovered a metal knuckle duster.

“When he was taken into custody, he was found to be in possession of cannabis and a cannabis grinder.

“He stated that he was getting rid of the knuckle duster for a friend and that the cannabis was for personal use.

“The knuckle duster was not used to threaten. The offence is aggravated by his attempt to dispose of evidence.”

Hughes, who has 13 previous criminal offences, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class B cannabis.

Sandra Fife, defending, told magistrates Hughes would welcome being given a court-imposed stay-at-home curfew to help focus on his future.

She added: “He’s found himself somewhere to live. He is looking forward, which is financially difficult as a young man.

“His family say they are proud of him for moving away from bad influences.

“They just want him to have the chance to get his life back on track.”

Magistrates sentenced Hughes, of South Street, Crook, Co Durham, to a 12-month community order, with a requirement of 25 days of rehabilitation work.

They also imposed a six-week electronically monitored overnight curfew, and he must pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.