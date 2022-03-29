Teen caught with knuckle duster and machete after breaking into Chinese takeaway

Jordan Klein, 18, burgled the [email protected] eatery in Meadow Terrace, Houghton, on Friday, November 19 – and made a clean getaway with £30 of coins.

But Klein, of Windermere Crescent, Shiney Row, returned to the scene and was arrested, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

The offences were the youngster’s first as an adult, although he has convictions as a youth – and it was not the end of his crime spree.

The case was heard at South Tyhneside Magistrates Court.

He also struck on Friday, January 7, at DIY firm B&Q’s Trimdon Street store in Sunderland, and at Sainsbury’s at the Galleries, Washington.

Klein pinched £730 of power tools from B&Q and £219 of perfume from the supermarket giant.

His double brush with the law could see him jailed, with Deputy District Judge Gareth Williams ordering an all-options pre-sentence report.

Outlining the burglary, Judge Williams said Klein had been watched on CCTV by the takeaway’s owner – and police were called.

He said the defendant scarpered but returned for an unexplained reason, with the machete being found on the rear wheel of his bike.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess added: “The defendant has had a number of appearances before the court but all as a youth.

“Unless I’m wrong, this is his first appearance before the adult court.”

Klein pleaded guilty to a non-dwelling burglary, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article in public and possession of cannabis.

He also admitted two counts of theft from a shop and one of failing to surrender to custody.

William Davison, defending, said there was nothing similar to the weapons’ charges on Klein’s youth offending record.

He added: “It’s case where you’ll need a report, keeping all options open.

“There’s substantial issues with mental health and he is in the process of obtaining a diagnosis.”

Judge Williams granted Klein bail on condition he lives and sleeps at his home address and abides by a 7pm to 7am doorstep curfew.